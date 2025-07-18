/What happened at the Coldplay concert: Entire cheating scandal featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron explained

Andy Byron, the CEO of the app Astronomer, would have never imagined in his wildest dreams that fame would come knocking at his door after attending a Coldplay concert. And not in a good way. Byron’s alleged affair with his company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, was accidentally exposed to the world thanks to Chris Martin, the frontman of the popular band Coldplay. The video of Byron hugging Cabot and then soon dugging to hide his face as they got featured in on ‘Kiss Cam’ has been played a million times across platforms on social media since Thursday. And while Byron and Cabot are yet to react to the viral video officially, they have become subject to public ridicule, scrutiny, jokes, memes, and more in a span of 24 hours.



What happened at the Coldplay concert

As Coldplay performed recently in Boston, during the concert, the ‘Kiss Cam’ zoomed in a couple who were seen sharing a hug, but seconds later, as they realized they were on camera, they quickly tried to hide their faces. The woman turned her back towards the camera while the man ducked to hide. Martin on stage noticed and playfully said, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy." The couple was later identified as Astronomer app CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot.



As he noticed the two ducking, Martin reacted, "Oh sh**! I hope we didn't do something bad,” even as the audience cheered and laughed along.

Wife removes Byron’s name, deactivates Facebook

Hours after the video went viral, and Byron was identified, his wife, Megan Kerrigan, removed her husband’s last name. As the move sparked interest online and many speculated an impending divorce, Megan went ahead and deactivated her account. The tech CEO’s wife, has maintained a low public profile since their marriage. An educator at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts, Megan currently serves as the Associate Director of Lower School and the Hope Graham Program Admission. Andy and Megan share two children together.

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron’s LinkedIn profile states he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Astronomer for the last two years. The tech CEO has also served asPresident of Lacework from 2019 to 2022, and then briefly served as an advisor to the company. Byron has held mostly leadership roles in prominent companies in the past few years. From 2017 to 2019, he served as Cybereason’s Chief Revenue Officer. He also served as Fuze’s president and chief operating officer. He has held positions at Vericenter and BMC Software. More about Andy Byron here



Astronomer is a New York-based tech company offering Astro, a DataOps platform that helps businesses manage Apache Airflow workflows. The company supports clients in maintaining system uptime and accelerating development processes. Astronomer’s current executive team consists of Pete DeJoy (co-founder and chief product officer), Julian LaNeve (chief technology officer), Bhanu Sareddy (chief customer officer), and Kristin Cabot (chief people officer). Astronomer has not released a statement regarding the incident.

Apology letter

Amid all the scandal, a letter has emerged on the internet in which Byron seemingly is apologizing to his wife, family and his staff at Astronomer for its actions. The letter reads as "I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused. What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage."



While the letter has been shared by a person called Peter Enis, who reportedly works at CBS News, the authenticity of the letter is questionable. Most readers have flagged the letter as ‘fake’.