/‘Not the Coldplay guy,.. I’d rather be dead’: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s namesake shares hilarious post denying Coldplay link

A case of mistaken identity has added an unexpected twist to the viral Coldplay concert scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot. Another Andy Byron, a video designer, found himself at the centre of online confusion, prompting him to set the record straight in style.

“NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG”

As social media erupted over footage showing Astronomer’s CEO embracing Cabot during a Boston concert, the namesake Andy Byron quickly updated his LinkedIn bio to read in all caps: “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG!!” Sharing an article about the scandal, the video designer wrote in a wry LinkedIn post: “No, this isn’t me. I wouldn’t be caught dead at a Coldplay concert. I’m the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let’s connect.”

“My wife is going to be so happy when I tell her that I won LinkedIn for a day. And you know, that I wasn't cheating on her with a co-worker...”, he further added. The post concluded with a face with tears of joy emoji, and was praised for turning a potentially awkward moment into clever self-promotion.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s namesake shares hilarious post Photograph: (Andy Byron/ LinkedIn)

Viral video sparks apology

The confusion stemmed from a viral clip filmed at Coldplay’s concert on 16 July, where frontman Chris Martin spotted Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot on the venue’s “kiss cam”. As the couple shifted away and attempted to hide, Martin quipped: “Oh look at these two… either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Speculation quickly followed online, with memes and comments flooding platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and X. Among them: “Caught in 4K !!!😂,” and, “The chances of your marriages & careers being destroyed at a Coldplay concert are extremely low… but never zero.”

Latest development

Amid the fallout, a letter allegedly from the actual Astronomer CEO has surfaced. In it, Byron acknowledged the incident, writing:

“I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.”

His wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, who lives in New York with their two children, appears to have removed ‘Byron’ from her social media profiles. As the scandal continues to unfold, the video designer’s humorous post remains a viral reminder of the perils of sharing a name in the digital age.