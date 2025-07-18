/“Coldplay made two singles last night”: Netizens react as Astronomer CEO caught in 4K with HR head

A video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, caught in an awkward embrace at a Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral, setting the internet ablaze. The pair were spotted on the stadium’s kiss cam mid-snog, before hastily ducking out of view as Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped from the stage: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The clip quickly spread across TikTok, Reddit and X, igniting rumours of an alleged affair.



The internet wasted no time turning the moment into comedy gold. One user wrote, “Caught in 4k !!!😂,” while another quipped, “The chances of your marriages & careers being destroyed at a Coldplay concert are extremely low… but never zero.” Another jabbed, “Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years. Last night, they made two.”

"The internet found out he's married and she knows. Imagine being caught having an affair by Coldplay," said a user.

"Taking the side chick to a Coldplay concert and getting exposed for it by the band itself and it going viral is so funny sorry," wrote another user.

Others weighed in on the irony: “When Coldplay comes on Twitter and realises they’re not trending bc of their music,” and, “This man is about to discover Coldplay tickets cost even more than Oasis.” One user poked fun at the corporate fallout: “It’s so hard to get noticed as an AI company these days that the Astronomer CEO had to cheat on his wife for marketing.”



Digital storm follows awkward reaction

Some online comments focused on Byron and Cabot’s visibly flustered attempt to hide. One user observed, “Man ALL YOU HAD TO DO was no-sell it… What, you think your spouses are sat at home watching Coldplay jumbotron footage??? You’ve absolutely played yourselves.”