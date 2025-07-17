/Annabelle doll: Why does this ‘haunted’ toy still terrify the world?

The Annabelle doll, long known from paranormal lore and The Conjuring films, is once again in the news. During its ongoing US tour, the doll’s handler Dan Rivera died unexpectedly in his hotel room. This happened weeks after rumours spread online claiming Annabelle had gone missing, later denied by museum staff. Despite reassurances that the doll remained secured, these incidents have revived public fascination and fear. More than five decades since she first appeared in the files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, Annabelle continues to unsettle people worldwide. But what lies behind the horror and why do people still fear her today?