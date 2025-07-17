/Annabelle doll: Why does this ‘haunted’ toy still terrify the world?

More than five decades since she first appeared in the files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, Annabelle continues to unsettle people worldwide. But what lies behind the horror and why do people still fear her today?
The Annabelle doll, long known from paranormal lore and The Conjuring films, is once again in the news. During its ongoing US tour, the doll’s handler Dan Rivera died unexpectedly in his hotel room. This happened weeks after rumours spread online claiming Annabelle had gone missing, later denied by museum staff. Despite reassurances that the doll remained secured, these incidents have revived public fascination and fear. More than five decades since she first appeared in the files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, Annabelle continues to unsettle people worldwide. But what lies behind the horror and why do people still fear her today?
In 1971, a student nurse in Hartford, Connecticut, received the doll as a present from her mother. Soon after, the doll reportedly began moving on its own and changing positions. Initially dismissed as a prank, the incidents grew stranger. A medium claimed the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a girl named Annabelle Higgins. Moved by the story, the nurse allowed the spirit to remain, unknowingly inviting more disturbance.
What began as harmless movement turned into alarming events: objects shifting, knocking sounds, and terrifying growls. The nurse’s boyfriend even claimed the doll tried to strangle him in his sleep, leaving scratch marks on his neck. Frightened, the roommates contacted Ed and Lorraine Warren, famed paranormal investigators. The Warrens concluded the doll wasn’t possessed by a child’s ghost, but used by a demonic entity as a conduit to harm humans.
To stop further harm, the Warrens secured the doll in a protective glass case at their Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. A sign warned visitors: “Positively Do Not Open.” Over the years, rumours persisted of people mocking Annabelle in the museum only to meet misfortune shortly after, adding to her fearsome reputation.
In 2020 and again this year, rumours spread online that Annabelle had disappeared during tours, causing panic. Dan Rivera, Annabelle’s handler on the 'Devils on the Run' paranormal tour, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gettysburg in his hotel room. Rivera was closely linked to the doll’s modern appearances, fuelling fresh conspiracy theories and online speculation.
Unlike the cracked porcelain doll seen in The Conjuring films, the real Annabelle is a large Raggedy Ann cloth doll. She stands about three feet tall, with red yarn hair, a stitched smile, and button eyes. This softer, almost childlike design contrasts sharply with the horror she represents in stories and cinema. Filmmakers chose a more menacing porcelain look for dramatic effect, but it is the original fabric doll, locked behind glass at the Warren Occult Museum, that people still find unsettling.
Unlike the cracked porcelain doll seen in The Conjuring films, the real Annabelle is a cloth Raggedy Ann doll. Its unsettling power comes from the idea that something meant to be harmless could become a vessel for evil. Despite reassurances from caretakers, stories of fires, deaths and accidents continue to keep Annabelle’s legend alive.
Even after Rivera’s death, Annabelle is scheduled to appear at major paranormal events into 2025. Under strict precautions, sealed in a case designed by Rivera and protected with crosses and holy water, the doll still travels. Whether people see Annabelle as a demonic threat or folklore, her story shows no sign of fading from the public eye.