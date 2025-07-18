‘Oh sh**!’ Chris Martin’s first reaction after busting Astronomer CEO and HR chief’s ‘affair’ during Coldplay concert | Watch

Chris Martin unknowingly exposed the affair of Astronomer app CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, during Coldplay’s concert in Boston. The video of the couple ducking to hide their faces as the camera zoomed in on them has been splashed on the internet ever since. Now, another video from the same concert has surfaced on social media, which shows Martin asking innocently if he had landed the couple in trouble.



Chris Martin reacts after exposing ‘affair’



Andy Byron’s alleged affair with his company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, came into focus after they appeared on ‘Kiss Cam’ during the Coldplay concert in Boston. From being romantic and sharing a hug, they turned mortified in seconds and were seen hiding their faces. Martin was heard playfully saying, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."



Now, a new video shows Martin soon realizing that the matter was not as simple as it seemed. Martin then can be heard saying if he caused them trouble. "Oh sh**! I hope we didn't do something bad," the singer can be heard saying in the new video.



Watch Martin's reaction here:



Video from the concert goes viral

The viral video that has now been shared all across the internet has Byron standing behind Cabot, wrapping his arm around her and swaying to Coldplay songs. The moment the camera zooms in on them, Byron ducks to hide his face while Cabot turns her back towards the camera.



The viral video has sparked a meme fest online with netizens pointing out the couple's exaggerated reactions.

So far, neither Byron nor Cabot has publicly issued a statement on the entire episode. Meanwhile, Byron’s wife removed his last name from her Facebook profile soon after the video went viral and eventually deactivated her account.