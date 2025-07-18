Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's 'Affair' With Kristin Cabot Caught On Camera During Coldplay Concert

Who would have thought that a Coldplay concert would lead to a revelation of an office romance! Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, accidentally outed a secret affair during his concert. The video went viral, and the couple was soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief, Kristin Cabot. As the camera panned over them, and the image flashed on the big screen, the two frantically tried to hide their faces. The two were initially spotted hugging each other and watching the band play when the camera zoomed in on them.