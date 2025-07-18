LOGIN
F-word, emoji and mystery woman: Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's 'kiss cam' video breaks internet

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 13:55 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 14:05 IST

What is worse than cheating? Well, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot would say the way in which it was exposed! Here's everything about the viral 'kiss cam' video that broke the internet: At a Coldplay concert, one moment you were hugging and enjoying - the next moment - you were hiding your faces

1 / 6
(Photograph: Screenshot from viral video and LinkedIn)

The internet broke after a video from Coldplay's concert showed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR, Kristin Cabot, hugging each other and enjoying the moment. As the ‘kiss cam’ focused on them, they quickly pulled away and ducked behind to escape the camera.

2 / 6
(Photograph: Screenshot from viral video)

As the ‘kiss cam’ focused on the duo, Chris Martin said, "Oh, look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy...I hope we didn't do something bad." Coldplay’s official X account later joked about “camerafree sections for people and their sidepieces,” adding to the virality.

3 / 6
(Photograph: Screenshot from viral video)

The moment when the ‘kiss cam’ focused on the duo, Andy Byron appeared to mouth: “Fucking hell, it’s me.” Cabot, meanwhile, reacted, saying, “This is awkward.”

4 / 6
(Photograph: Screenshot from viral video)

In the video, hawk-eyed netizens also spotted another woman, whose reaction to the entire episode has gone viral. Netizens have said that ‘she knows everything’. According to her LinkedIn profile, Alyssa Stoddard joined Astronomer as Sr. Director of People in January 2025

5 / 6
(Photograph: Screenshot from viral video | Facebook)

Megan Kerrigan Byron, the tech CEO’s wife, has maintained a low public profile since their marriage. After the clip went viral, Megan’s social media platforms were flooded with messages. Soon, she removed “Byron” from her name on various social media profiles. She also deactivated her Facebook account.

6 / 6
(Photograph: Screenshot from viral video | X)

Reacting with a laughing emoji, tech giant Elon Musk expressed his opinion about the story that is breaking the internet currently.

