/Blast from the past, 10 must watch sci fi classics every fan needs to see

These iconic sci-fi films, ranging from the silent-era marvel Metropolis to the unnerving Invasion of the Body Snatchers, laid the groundwork for everything the genre has become today. Whether it's killer robots, dystopian futures, or deep philosophical questions, these movies continue to resonate decades later. If you are a sci-fi fan, it's time to dive back into the past and revisit or discover these 10 cinematic milestones that helped shape science fiction as we know it.
Tells the story of a lone botanist safeguarding the last remnants of Earth’s plant life in massive space-bound domes, aided by three charming drones. It’s a moving and thought-provoking vision of environmental loss.
John Carpenter’s directorial debut mixes absurdity with existential dread as a group of disillusioned astronauts drift through space, wielding far too much power. The film cleverly deconstructs sci-fi tropes while exploring our reliance on technology.
The movie follows scientists in the Arctic confronting a deadly alien entity capable of changing form. A Cold War-era thriller that blends paranoia and thrills with relatable characters, it introduced a formula that still influences sci-fi horror today.
The movie dives into a nightmarish future where overpopulation and food scarcity are rampant, and follows a weary detective who uncovers a dark conspiracy. The film is a brilliant commentary on human greed and has one of cinema’s most shocking twist endings.
Fritz Lang’s visionary silent film is set in a sprawling futuristic city amid a robot-led uprising. One of the earliest science fiction films ever made, its breathtaking visuals and exploration of class and power continue to inspire filmmakers and artists.
The movie follows an alien visitor bringing an urgent message to Earth. It’s a deeply reflective film that combines gripping storytelling with a powerful anti-violence message, making it one of the most influential sci-fi stories ever.
Set in a society where people are executed at age 30. When one man refuses to accept his fate and escapes, the film unfolds into a visually captivating and thought-provoking adventure that’s earned its cult following.
Doctor Frankenstein attempts to create a companion for his creature. This elegantly crafted horror-sci-fi blend delves into themes of isolation and identity, all wrapped in unforgettable visuals and gothic flair.
The movie taps into societal paranoia as an alien menace replaces humans with emotionless replicas. Cleverly written and deeply unsettling, it remains one of the genre’s most thought-provoking tales.
Takes place in a futuristic amusement park where androids turn on the guests. The film explores complex questions about identity, all within a gripping, suspenseful story that went on to inspire generations of science fiction storytelling.