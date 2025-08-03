/Coolie: Poster of Rajnikanth starrer plagiarized? Netizens draw comparison with THESE two Hollywood films

Coolie, featuring veteran actor Rajinikanth, is one of the most anticipated films. Ever since the announcement was made, it has been creating quite a buzz among netizens, be it the cameo of Aamir Khan or the controversies surrounding the film. After the trailer was launched, everyone is now more eager to watch it on big screens. However, amid all of this, the film's new poster has sparked debate about plagiarism as netizens have drawn similarities between the Rajinikanth starrer and two Hollywood films.

Coolie poster is similar to which two Hollywood films? Netizens react

Several social media users have compared the latest poster of Coolie with Hollywood releases, ie, Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web and James McAvoy's film Glass. The posters of these Hollywood films feature the lead characters in fragmented glass pieces; a similar theme is seen to be adopted by the makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming starrer.

Social media users took to the platform and gave their opinion. One user wrote, “So basically, 3 out of the 4 posters recently released by the Coolie team are copied from somewhere else. Can't even believe someone like GP copied even from a fan-made poster of Beast. GP is receiving a hefty sum from makers for poster designing, and this is what he is doing.”

Another user wrote, "Song copied, first poster copied and now this one also, but some cinephiles will still get o***** in the name of Coolie. Copy + Paste, zero originality".

All about Coolie

Coolie follows Rajinikanth's Deva, a veteran gold smuggler who must reunite his old gang to stop a new threat, Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who plays Dahaa, a rumoured villain with an extended cameo in the climax.

The film reportedly has a budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Coolie will release in all major Indian languages and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 14 August 2025.