/Margot Robbie may tower over Hollywood in Tim Burton’s latest sci fi reboot

Margot Robbie may end up starring in director Tim Burton's upcoming remake of the 1958 sci-fi film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. According to a new report, Robbie is being eyed to produce the project alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. The actress is also being considered to play the lead, but it depends on how the final script of the movie pans out. Initially, writer Gillian Flynn, best known for penning the script of David Fincher's thriller Gone Girl, wrote the first draft of the script but left the project due to scheduling issues. The producers are currently searching for a new writer to take over.

What is ‘Attack of the 50-Foot Woman’ about?

Directed by Nathan Hertz, the movie followed Nancy Fowler Archer, a young and wealthy heiress who, after being abducted by an alien, grows into a 50-foot-tall woman. The movie was critically well-received at the time of its release and ended up being a cult classic. There have been many attempts to remake the movie since the 1970s, but those attempts fell through.

Tim Burton’s latest success with Beetlejuice 2

Tim Burton's last project was Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to his hit 1988 dark comedy Beetlejuice. The movie starred Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe and was a critical and commercial hit, having grossed over $452 million worldwide.

Margot Robbie’s upcoming films

As for Margot Robbie, the actress's last acting role was the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, which she also co-produced. The movie was a massive blockbuster, having grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. Since then, the actress has focused on producing, with projects like My Old Ass and Saltburn.

She will be starring in two upcoming projects: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romantic fantasy film where she will star alongside Colin Farrell, and director Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, an adaptation of the classic novel by Emily Brontë.