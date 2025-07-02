LOGIN
Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: 6 films that prove she’s one of Hollywood’s best

Margot Robbie has dazzled audiences for over a decade with her magnetic screen presence and incredible range.. As she celebrates her birthday, here are six of her must-watch movies that highlight just why she’s one of Hollywood’s brightest talents.

Margot Robbie has dazzled audiences for over a decade with her magnetic screen presence and incredible range. From biopics to blockbusters, Margot has proven she can tackle any role with style and substance. As she celebrates her birthday, here are six of her must-watch movies that highlight just why she’s one of Hollywood’s brightest talents.

I, Tonya
I, Tonya

Margot shines in this biopic about figure skater Tonya Harding, earning an Oscar nomination for her fearless, layered performance.

Barbie
Barbie

A pop culture phenomenon, Margot brought surprising depth, humour, and heart to the beloved doll in Greta Gerwig’s box office smash.

The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf of Wall Street

Her breakout role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio showcased her charisma and star power, cementing her place in Hollywood.

Bombshell
Bombshell

She delivered a powerful performance in this dramatisation of the Fox News scandal, earning another Academy Award nomination.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

As Sharon Tate, Margot brought a sweet, humanising grace to Tarantino’s sprawling love letter to 1960s Hollywood.

Mary Queen of Scots
Mary Queen of Scots

Margot took on the demanding role of Queen Elizabeth I, showcasing impressive range and regal power in this historical drama.

