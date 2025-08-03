/Wait, what? Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara character was inspired by Virat Kohli, reveals Mohit Suri

Director Mohit Suri has delivered one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, Saiyaara. Released on July 18, the movie introduced two fresh faces to the silver screen, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The talk around the movie refuses to die down, and recently, Suri revealed the surprising inspiration behind the lead character, Krish Kapoor. To everyone’s surprise, Suri shared that the character of Krish was inspired by none other than cricket legend Virat Kohli.

Speaking in an interview, Suri opened up about the time when he met Kohli and how he went on to inspire the character of his movie.

How Virat Kohli inspired Krish Kapoor?

Saiyaara tells the love story of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician who falls for Vaani Batra. Krish is portrayed as a short-tempered, passionate music aficionado who dreams of becoming a legendary artist.

Speaking in an interview on The Right Angle, Suri opened up about a brief but memorable encounter with Kohli years ago that left a lasting impact.

Back then, Kohli was in an initial phase of his career. But what made him stand out in front of Suri was his confidence.

During an interview on the Right Angle, Suri said that he overheard Kohli saying that he was going to be the biggest cricketer one day. While the incident happened years ago, it was Kohli's words that are still with the singer.

"I remember seeing Virat Kohli once when he was like a newcomer in a nightclub, I think. And I remember him once saying, 'You see, I'm going to be the biggest cricketer', overheard him saying it to some people. And he was a newcomer that time,'' Suri said.

The acclaimed director added,"He's younger than me, so I've seen that and he's had his ups, and the glorious career that he's had. But he's had his downs also. And then he comes back after over a thousand days and scores a century again."

In the movie, Krish Kapoor has a strong belief in his talent as he talks about his success and becoming a legendary singer one day. Despite all the odds and hurdles, he ultimately achieves his dream of becoming a rock star.

Since its release, the movie has shattered several box office records, and as per Sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 291.75 crore at the box office.