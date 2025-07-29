/Was Saiyaara title track copied from a One Direction song? Composer Tanishk Bagchi responds

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been breaking records at the box office, and its music is ruling all the charts. Amid all the love, the film’s title song has faced criticism with many accusing composer Tanishk Bagchi of copying the song from One Direction’s Night Changes and Jubin Nautiyal’s Humnava Mere. Saiyaara's title track has been climbing global music charts and is presently at the fourth position on Spotify’s Top Global Chart. Reacting to the criticism and allegations of plagiarism, Tanishk Bagchi has refuted the claims in a new interview.

Tanishk Bagchi on Saiyaara title track being copied

While speaking to India Today, Tanishk Bagchi said, “Whatever I do, people will have something to say because they don’t have [anything better to do]. They keep on looking for opportunities to put me down. But ultimately, the song will go wherever it’s destined to, and that’s what’s happening with Saiyaara too. As for the comparisons — if you look at the melody, the chords are the same. The A minor scale has just about 3–4 chords, but every melody has a different soul. That doesn’t mean anything was stolen.”

He added, “Even if you can do that, it’s really difficult to make it a hit. All said and done, we didn’t steal anything. The similarities are fine, it can happen, but it’s not like we did it on purpose. Idhar se utha ke udhar nahi kiya (We didn’t pick something from there and add it here). We worked on the emotion of the song, and that worked. That’s the magic of Saiyaara.”

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s musical romantic drama Saiyaara has struck a chord with audiences and has already earned over Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) globally. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday opposite Aneet Padda. The film has been praised for its raw emotional depth and the powerful performances of its leads. The music album has been widely appreciated and continues to top global charts.