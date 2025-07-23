/Saiyaara fever grips the nation: What's making Mohit Suri's film with two newcomers work at the box office?

When Mohit Suri announced his next film- his first collaboration with Yash Raj Films- most welcomed the news as it would combine the sensibilities of two distinct styles into one. Both Suri and YRF have been known to create memorable love stories, and thus this new project held potential. It also marked the debut of two new fresh faces in the film industry. Some passed on Ahaan Panday (nephew of actor Chunky Pandey and cousin to current Bollywood favourite Ananya Panday ) as yet another nepo kid getting the big launch. Some were sceptical of Aneet Padda's potential as the new YRF heroine. But all doubts were put to rest as Saiyaara hit theatres on July 18. No one could have predicted the blitzkrieg it would bring into Bollywood in the next two days.

Five days on, the Saiyaara fever refuses to die down. People are sharing reels of the film and music, crying, collapsing in theatres and more. The reactions are dramatic, extreme and unprecedented – something that Bollywood was not prepared for and yet now closely observing and hopefully learning.

So what makes Saiyaara such a blockbuster? Is it the music or Suri's Midas touch? A heartfelt love story in the age of dating apps? Or the performances by the debutants? Perhaps a combination of all of these.

Low-key promotions

Saiyaara’s producer, Yash Raj Films, adapted an unusual promotional strategy. In the age of over-the-top, relentless and in-your-face film promotions, YRF chose a traditional path. The interviews were restricted to musicians and later to Suri. No promotional event, no mall visits, no song launch. Less exposure of the lead pair worked in the film's favour as the audience got a proper glimpse of the debutants in the cinema hall for the first time and not through reel collabs with various influencers. Most perceived Ahaan as Krish Kapoor and Aneet as Vaani. The strategy of less is more worked in keeping the curiosity level high.

The Mohit Suri musical

As soon as Saiyaara hit theatres, the film courted controversy as many pointed out eerie similarity with Korean film A Moment To Remember. And while the team of Saiyaara is yet to respond, critics have already started posting clippings of the two films- drawing comparisons between them.



However, it's Mohit Suri's Midas touch that did the trick for Saiyaara. Suri, who in the past has given two iconic musical hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain (both remakes of foreign films), had a bit of a dull outing at the box office over the last few years. Yet, Suri was able to bounce back, keeping his style of cinema intact even under the Yash Raj banner.



Suri admitted in an interview with WION that he was happy that he got to tell the story his way, even if it was under YRF. The result was an unusual film from the banner, which is known for opulence and stylish love stories.



Aneet Padda, dressed in jeans and chikankari kurta tops, was sans makeup and designer wear. There was no song shot in Switzerland, no opulent set passed off as a humble home. Suri, known for his knack of picking the right music, hit a bull's eye as he appointed multiple music composers to create a stellar soundtrack.

Breaking the clutter

Saiyaara's biggest win is its ability to break the clutter. Call it perfect timing or a calculated risk, it comes at a time when the audience is exhausted of 'Pan-India' actioners which have more gore than logic. Post Pandemic, Bollywood has only seen success with big-budget pan- Indian action thrillers. No other genre seems to have worked. And thus, countless films were made in the last few years based on the same formula. But for how long can one enjoy the same old revenge story, of a 50-something superstar wielding an axe at men double his size?

The audience has changed and Saiyaara's success just proved that the new generation needed a hero of their age. Someone they could relate to. Enough of a 40-year-old playing man-child in a coming-of-age drama.

It also needed a story that felt authentic, that could be appreciated in its pauses, in its sad moments and through its music. Saiyaara was able to tick the boxes and more.

Saiyaara’s success should be seen as a watershed moment for Bollywood after years of formulaic action films. It should be seen as a textbook example that a story is the biggest star power for a film. No big star or label can woo the audience the way a good story can.