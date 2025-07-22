/IV Drips, fainting, concert in theatres! Extreme reaction of netizens after watching Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, has created a storm in Bollywood. With its music, love story, and emotional depth, the romantic drama has been generating positive buzz with audience and critics praising it ever since it released in cinemas on July 18. But it has also generated extreme fan reactions, including a video of a man watching with an IV drip, a young boy shouting, crying, and fainting during a screening. While some fans have turned theatres into concerts, with singing and dancing during the film. These reactions have fueled the film's rising success.

Reactions of netizens during the screening of Saiyaara in theatres

Mohit Suri has created an era of romance, witnessing some extreme reactions in movie halls! In one video, a man is sitting in the theatre, enjoying watching the movie while he has a drip in his hand. The man can be seen getting emotional while watching one of the scenes from the movie.

In another circulated on X, a young shirtless boy shouts during the screening of the film. He gets up from his seat, walks to the big screen, and faints. As Ahaan is seen singing the title song, the boy gets up and cries loudly and again falls on the ground.

In another video, the audience in the cinema halls is seen enjoying the song with flashlights on, and even turned the cinema hall into a live concert, which explains how the audience has welcomed the film with open arms and accepted it wholeheartedly.

Saiyaara: Box office collections, remake and more

As per the report of Sacnilk, Saiyaara has performed well on its first 4 days at the box office and has earned an estimated Rs 106.75. As per the early estimates, on the fifth day, the film has minted Rs 4.34 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 111.09 crore.

Despite new faces in Bollywood, with fresh chemistry and storyline, that has kept the audience hooked right from the beginning, amongst the big-budget releases. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, brother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and nephew of Chunky Panday. It also stars Varun Badola and Geeta Agarwal in key roles.