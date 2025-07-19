/Saiyaara: What is the budget of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer?

Despite featuring two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, their latest release, Saiyaara, has already been splashing at the box office with great numbers on day one, giving tough competition to other films' collection, including biggies such as Housefull 5 and Raid 2, among others. Both critics and audience have given a tremendous response to Mohit Suri's directorial. Let's decode the exact budget of the film.

Budget of Saiyaara

As per the Sacnilk report, Saiyaara was made on a budget of Rs 25 crore. On day one, the film has minted Rs 20 crore in India. Reportedly, the highest occupancy has been recorded in Lucknow (44%), followed by Jaipur (41%), Bengaluru (38%), Pune (31%), and Chennai (31%).

As per early estimates of Sacnilk, on day 2, so far it has minted Rs 2.6 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 22.6 crore. The worldwide collection is Rs 27.75 crore. As per the current trend, experts say that the film is likely to recover its budget in the weekend itself.

Despite new faces in Bollywood, with fresh chemistry and storyline, that has kept the audience hooked right from the beginning, amongst the big-budget releases.

What do we know about Saiyaara?

WION's Shomini Sen quoted in her review, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara focuses on young love. Suri, who has made a name for creating musicals and angsty love stories, returns to his comfort zone and collaborates for the first time with Yash Raj Films- another name synonymous with Bollywood romances ".

She further wrote, “Since it is a Mohit Suri film, the music is soulful and the romantic ballads are all hummable, even if they are slightly in excess. There is a certain amount of relatability to both of them, and their debut seems like a stark contrast from films like The Archies and Naadaniyaan- both launched debutants and were backed by big banners.”