/Saiyaara box office collection day 1: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer makes a sensational start, mints THIS much

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic starrer Saiyaara hit the theatres on July 18 and has already made a blockbuster opening on day one. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film had been creating buzz ever since it was announced. With strong performances and soulful tracks, Saiyaara has already become the talk of the town, and the Bollywood newbies are already welcomed by fans and critics with open arms. Let's see how much Saiyaara has minted on day one.

Box office report of day one and early estimates of day 2 of Saiyaara

As per the Sacnilk report, Saiyaara has performed beyond expectations on day one and has minted Rs 20 crore in India. Reportedly, the highest occupancy has been recorded in Lucknow (44%), followed by Jaipur (41%), Bengaluru (38%), Pune (31%), and Chennai (31%).

As per early estimates of Sacnilk, Saiyaara has earned Rs 2.6 crore, and the total collection stands at Rs 22.6 crore. Seeing the collections from day one, Saiyaara has recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 49.90%, which is an impressive figure, given that it is led by new stars.

All about Saiyaara

As per WION's Shomini Sen, Saiyaara sees the two actors (Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda) who share an organic chemistry; they look their part and are not the usual YRF leads, clad in designer clothes. There is a certain amount of relatability to both of them, and their debut seems like a stark contrast from films like The Archies and Naadaniya- both launched debutants and were backed by big banners.

Saiyaara tells the story of two passionate lovers navigating a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond.