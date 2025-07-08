/Who is Ahaan Panday? Ananya Panday’s cousin, who is set to make his Bollywood debut

A fresh new face is set to enter the industry. Ahaan Panday, nephew of Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday, is set to make his acting debut with Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara. On Tuesday (July 8), the trailer for Mohit Suri's movie dropped, and it featured Ahaan playing Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer. The two-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of the passionate love story.

Saiyaara Trailer

Filmmaker Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films bring an intense drama, Saiyaara, which revolves around Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), who is head over heels in love with Vani, played by debutant Aneet Padda. The two of them are deep in love with each other when their story takes a dramatic turn.



Actor Varun Badola, who presumably plays Krish’s father, also makes an appearance in the movie.

Ahaan is set to enter the world of acting with Mohit Suri's love drama. As of now, his performance in the trailer has garnered positive reactions. Directed by Suri and produced under the YRF banner, Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025.

Who is Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panday is the nephew of renowned actor Chunky Panday and the younger brother of actress Ananya Panday. Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in December 1997, he is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, a well-known social media influencer and wellness coach.

Ahaan's sister, Alanna Panday, is also a popular social media personality and actress, with millions of followers on Instagram and other platforms. Ahaan largely stayed away from the limelight until news of his acting debut became official. However, he still has garnered a lot of attention on social media thanks to her famous family. Several videos of him from his sister Alanna's wedding festivities have gone viral earlier.



One such video that went viral was of him, Ananya and Chunky dancing to the famous song Saat Samundar Paar

Before stepping into acting, he reportedly worked as an assistant producer on films like Mardaani 2, and Rock On 2, among others.