OTT Release this week (7-13 July) New upcoming movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video: Special Ops Season 2 to Aap Jaisa Koi…

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:05 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:05 IST

From Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops returns with Season 2 to Aap Jaisa Koi starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Scroll down to check out the full list.

(Photograph: X)

This week, moviegoers have plenty of content to look forward to on the OTT platforms. Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops returns with Season 2 on Sony LIV, while Netflix presents Aap Jaisa Koi starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Scroll down to check out the full list.

Special Ops – Season 2
(Photograph: X)

Streaming on: Sony LIV
Release date: July 11

Actor Kay Kay Menon is set to reprise his iconic role as Himmat Singh. The action-espionage thriller will delve into crimes related to the rise of cyber-terrorism and artificial intelligence, and Mr Singh is called back into action following the kidnapping of a senior scientist.

The show also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria and Shikha Talsania.

Narivetta
(Photograph: X)

Streaming on: SonyLIV
Release date: July 11

Directed by Anuraj Manohar and led by Tovino Thomas, Narivetta is a gripping crime drama. Inspired by the real-life 2003 Muthanga tribal protest, the film follows a CRPF constable caught in a complex web of duty and justice. The film had a theatrical release in May.

Moonwalk
(Photograph: X)

Streaming on: JioHotstar
Release date: July 8

Set in the 1980s, Moonwalk follows a group of young fans of pop legend Michael Jackson. Inspired by his iconic dance moves, the group embarks on a journey to master breakdancing and perform on stage. A nostalgic tribute to the King of Pop and the era he defined.

Aap Jaisa Koi
(Photograph: Netflix)

Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: July 11

Starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this romantic drama centres on Srirenu, a shy Sanskrit teacher, and Madhu, a French instructor. Set in Jamshedpur, the film explores their evolving relationship and the social challenges they face in trying to sustain it.

Better Late Than Single
(Photograph: Netflix)

Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: July

It's time to watch a Korean dating show which is beyond your typical one. Better Late Than Single, the show is led by a cast including actor-singer Seo In Guk, actress Kang Han Na, and Lee Eun-ji. The synopsis of the show reads, ''Ready to step into the dating world, lifelong singles get expert help for style, health and confidence. Will they manage hiccups on their way to love?''

