Streaming on: Sony LIV

Release date: July 11

Actor Kay Kay Menon is set to reprise his iconic role as Himmat Singh. The action-espionage thriller will delve into crimes related to the rise of cyber-terrorism and artificial intelligence, and Mr Singh is called back into action following the kidnapping of a senior scientist.

The show also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Arif Zakaria and Shikha Talsania.