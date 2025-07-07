Scarlett Johansson becomes the highest-grossing Hollywood actor of all time, leapfrogs Robert Downey Jr



Scarlett Johansson has set a new record; she is now Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor, thanks to her recent hit Jurassic World: Rebirth. With this new milestone, Johansson has surpassed several of her Marvel co-stars who previously led the race. Among the five highest-grossing lead actors are Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and Chris Pratt, who played Iron Man (Tony Stark), Nick Fury, and Peter Quill, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The new record comes four years after Johansson waved goodbye to MCU with Black Widow, released in 2021.

Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing Hollywood actor of all time

Scarlett's record-breaking success comes after her recent film Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest instalment in the beloved dinosaur franchise. Since its release, the movie has dominated the Fourth of July holiday box office, earning over $300 million globally.

Over her decades-long career, Johansson has amassed a staggering $14.85 billion at the box office from movies in which she played either the lead role or was a prominent character.

A major chunk of this total box office collection, more than $8.7 billion, comes from the Avengers films, including Avengers: Endgame, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. In the Marvel universe, Johansson portrays Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow.



Beyond Marvel, her other highest-grossing films include Disney’s The Jungle Book remake and the action-thriller Lucy.



The other highest-grossing actors are Samuel L. Jackson, who takes second place with $14.6 billion, followed by Robert Downey Jr ($14.3 billion), Zoe Saldaña($14.2 billion) and Chris Pratt($14.1 billion).

More about Jurassic World Rebirth’

Starring Scarlett, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, it is the fourth movie in the Jurassic World series and the seventh overall Jurassic World series since Steven Spielberg’s original Michael Crichton adaptation, which was released in 1993.



The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: “Five years post-‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.”