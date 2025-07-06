A Roaring Good Time: Meeting the Young Stars of Jurassic World: Rebirth | WION Exclusive

The Jurassic World franchise has captivated audiences for decades, and its latest instalment, Jurassic World: Rebirth, continues that thrilling legacy. A key part of the series' enduring appeal has always been the perspective of its youngest characters, who often find themselves in awe-inspiring and terrifying encounters with prehistoric creatures. We had the exciting opportunity to sit down with three of the talented young actors who brought Rebirth to life: David Iacono, Luna Blaise, and Audrina Miranda.

From exhilarating set pieces to unforgettable moments, these rising stars shared their experiences stepping into a world where dinosaurs roam once more

So tell me, how much did you guys enjoy yourself when you were shooting for Jurassic World?

Luna Blaise:

It was very enjoyable. We were able to be with each other, and it was such an amazing opportunity to be a part of this amazing movie. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So we are very excited.

Each of you, tell me your favourite part from the movie?

Audrina Miranda:

I would say the last scene. It was a really good scene. We get inside a dock then a boat. All of that came together.

David Iacono:

The T-Rex was pretty terrifying. Also, the dinosaur scene with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, it was so grounding, humble and beautiful.

You know in each of the Jurassic movies, we have seen children come face to face with dinosaurs. What did you guys think about it?

Audrina Miranda:

So I just want to say, in this world, you don't think that you are going to see a dinosaur this big, so it's terrifying for sure. It was something that Isabella was scared of a lot. Then watching it all collapse helped her through this journey, because she didn't trust any dinosaur before this, or before this movie. It was just amazing to see how it all came along.

What do you keep in mind when you become part of a legacy as big as Jurassic World?

David Iacono:

I think it is important to remember where it all started. The original trilogy. I'm just grateful that we can elevate the overall grand arc of the universe.

Luna Blaise:

Im just grateful.

David Iacono, Luna Blaise, and Audrina Miranda have not only embraced their roles in the Jurassic World legacy but have also brought their unique energy and perspectives to Rebirth. Their excitement for the film, coupled with their thoughtful insights into their characters' journeys, manages to shine through the entire journey.