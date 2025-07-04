/Jurassic World Rebirth review: Three Decades of roar and survival! Jonathan Bailey-Scarlett Johansson's film is perfect blend of thrill and action

It has been three decades since the first Jurassic Park was released in theatres and created box office records globally. One of the OG films, the sci-fi and thriller film with dinosaurs and humans chasing each other, is still loved to this day. The fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment in the overall Jurassic Park franchise is helmed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp.

Plot of Jurassic World Rebirth

The film begins with a scene in which a few people are working in the laboratory, where it is working on creating mutated dinosaurs. A single wrapper of Snickers leads to a deformed, huge tyrannosaur, which is named Distortus rex, getting loose and wreaking havoc. Following this incident, the people in the facility abandoned the island.

The story is then switched five years after the locust outbreak (due to Biosyn- events in Jurassic World Dominion), the current environment becomes inhospitable for dinosaurs. The creatures are now living in and near the equator due to oxygen, with no involvement of humans on the island. Ex-military operative Zora Bennett (played by Scarlett Johansson) is recruited by Martin Krebs of ParkerGenix, a pharmaceutical company, to collaborate on getting samples of prehistoric specimens to develop a medical drug for humans. Along with Zora Bennett, Dr. Henry Loomis (played by Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan set out on a mission to get the samples.

The team slowly and steadily gets samples one by one, ie, Mossaurus, Titanosaurus, and Quetzalcoatlus, but not without a few losing their lives during the top-secret mission. The showdown of the film is when they all come face-to-face with the huge dinosaur, which had escaped containment. The nail-biting scenes of humans and dinosaurs chasing each other finally come to an end after they leave via a boat, escaping the dinosaurs. With samples in hand, the team decides to give it to a new company without taking any patents so that it can save humanity at a reasonable cost.

Why Jurassic World Rebirth is a must-watch?

The 2-hour 13-minute movie of watching magnificent dinosaurs, be it herbivore or carnivore, chasing humans, makes it nostalgic. The film has given a perfect tribute to the Jurassic Park franchise. Many scenes like T-Rex making its entry for a few minutes while chasing a family, or the climax scene of Duncan running with a flame distracting the dinosaur, remind me of Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World Rebirth reminds me of Steven Spielberg's dino-sized action and delivers roaring thrills. Perfect visuals?- They are perfect. Dinosaurs? Very realistic and sounds. For the VFX effect, kudos to the team. Director Gareth Edwards is responsible for hit films including Monsters, the 2014 film Godzilla, and the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has tried to make the chasing scenes more intriguing, suspenseful, and thrilling.

Jonathan Bailey tried to make his portrayal of doctor connected to the audience by bringing an emotional touch to it. Scarlett Johansson at the other hand left her touch of Black Widow action.

PS: Watching it in 4Dx makes it all the more real as the dinosaurs are ready to pounce on you, making your heart skip a beat.

Flaws in Jurassic World Rebirth

Although the dinosaur chasing scenes in Jurassic World Rebirth are worth watching, the film was dragged beyond 1 hour. The scene of showcasing a family of four surviving in the jungle was a bit extra. Rupert Friend who played the grey role, could have worked more on his part. His portrayal not that terrifying and had a bit of cartoonish touch.