Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up to fight mutant dinosaurs

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer just dropped and it promises to thrill and scare audiences in equal measure. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles, the latest film in the Jurassic Wold film franchise battles dinosaurs which were abandoned on an island after they were tested on.



Jurassic World Rebirth trailer



The trailer reminds that how nature and its ways cannot be always controlled by humans. The trailer shows the dreaded island where ‘the worst of the worst dinosaurs were left’. The film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where the planet was proven ‘largely inhospitable to dinosaurs’.

Scarlett plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. Mahsherla plays her team member, Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan plays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis. The trailer indicates how the team of scientists have to now to battle a bunch of mutant dinosaurs in order to escape alive from the island.

As the trailer dropped, fans expressed excitement on seeing the impressive star cast in the popular franchise.



“I never thought I’d need Alien meets Jurassic Park but I’m here for it. Great trailer but once again, they’ve shown a lil bit too much! Hope there are still some surprises in store,” wrote one fan. Another thought it “already looks better than the last one”.

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It will be released in theatres on July 2.

Watch the trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth here: