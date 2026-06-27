K. Bhagyaraj death: Dhanush breaks down, consoles actor’s son

The entire Tamil film industry is mourning the death of filmmaker, actor, and writer K. Bhagyaraj. The veteran filmmaker passed away after suffering a heart attack. Since his demise, several celebrities, including CM Vijay, Rajinikanth, and Nayanthara, have visited his residence, where his mortal remains have been kept for last respects.

Dhanush also visited the veteran actor's home to pay his last respects, but he broke down in tears while doing so.

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Dhanush breaks down; consoles Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, the late filmmaker's son

Dhanush arrived later in the day and looked visibly shaken over the death of the late filmmaker. In the video, the actor was seen quietly moving through the crowd of media and fans gathered outside.

Looking shocked, he was seen consoling Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, the late filmmaker's son, who broke down as he hugged the actor. Throughout, Dhanush looked visibly shaken.

As he was leaving the residence, he struggled to hold back his emotions and had tears in his eyes. He was also seen talking to other family members.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan remembers final meeting with K Bhagyaraj before his demise

Meanwhile, netizens are slamming the media and the cameras gathered outside the actor's residence to capture the saddening moments. In the clips, they are seen crowding the area, giving the actor no space to walk out of the house.

Dhanush shared a close bond with filmmaker Bhagyaraj and his family. Although they never worked together in any films, the late star did appear in Dhanush's 2017 directorial debut Pa Paandi, in which he played the younger version of Rajkiran's character.

K. Bhagyaraj dies

K. Bhagyaraj, one of Tamil cinema's best-known storytellers, passed away on June 27 at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to reports, he complained of chest pain and was taken to the hospital in Chennai, where doctors declared him dead.