K. Bhagyaraj's family fulfils his last wish, donates his eyes



Veteran actor and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj's death has come as a shock to the entire Indian cinema industry. The 73-year-old breathed his last on June 27 after suffering a massive heart attack in Chennai. Since the news of his death was announced, his fans and friends from the industry have been paying tribute to the late legend. Amid this, the actor’s family has fulfilled his last wish, which was to donate his eyes.

The actor had pledged to donate his eyes years before his death, and his family has made the move to fulfil his wish to give sight to a person in need.

K. Bhagyaraj's family donates his eyes after his death

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The veteran filmmaker died in Chennai after a severe cardiac arrest. His mortal remains have been kept at his house. After his untimely death, his wish was honoured by his family.

As reported by News18, soon after the actor breathed his last, the actor’s family informed a medical team from an eye hospital, who arrived at his Nungambakkam residence to complete the procedure.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan remembers final meeting with K Bhagyaraj before his demise

Several videos of doctors leaving the residence are also surfacing across the internet. However, there is no confirmation on whether they are the doctors who carried out the procedure or were there for some other reason.

In a tribute post for the actor, Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed this move.

In a post shared on X, she wrote, “The demise of the famous director, actor, and writer, Mr. Bhagyaraj… is shocking. I just now paid my respects to his body… At that time, what I heard there was the news that… he has donated his eyes… The thought that even after one’s own demise, light must be given to those who have lost their sight… no matter how much it is praised, it is well-deserved.. When people who are well-known to the public like this donate their eyes, it will create a huge awareness among the general public… In India, one lakh to two lakh people per year require corneas through eye donation, but in the country, only 45 thousand to 50 thousand corneas are obtained… through eye donation.. "

Tribute pours in for K Bhagyaraj

Meanwhile, the actor's body has been kept at his residence, where celebrities and his fans are arriving to pay his last respects. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also visited to pay his tributes. He has also announced state honours, honouring his contribution to the Tamil cinema.