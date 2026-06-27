/K Bhagyaraj death: CM Vijay and Rajinikanth pay last respects at veteran filmmaker’s funeral

Tamil veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj took his last breath in Chennai on June 27, following a fatal heart attack. The news of the famous director’s death marks a major loss to Tamil cinema, with many celebrities and politicians arriving to pay homage to the legend. Several videos circulating online show Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and actor Rajinikanth visiting the residence to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

CM Vijay and Rajinikanth paid their last respects to K Bhagyaraj

Two days after attending the much-talked-about wedding of Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Avantika, news of K Bhagyaraj’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves among fans and across the Tamil film industry. To pay their last respects, Chief Minister Vijay and Rajinikanth visited the residence of the veteran artist in Chennai on Saturday.

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Newly elected CM Vijay also arrived at the residence and offered a garland as he paid his last respects. He also saw consoling the actor's family members.

Several videos are circulating online. One particularly emotional video shows Vijay offering a floral tribute, upon which Shanthanu Bhagyaraj (son of K Bhagyaraj) breaks down in tears. The actor-politician quickly consoled the veteran’s son and hugged him. He also met Bhagyaraj’s wife, Poonam Bhagyaraj, and conveyed his condolences to the grieving family.

CM Vijay paid his tribute to K Bhagyaraj Photograph: (X)

CM Vijay paid his tribute to K Bhagyaraj Photograph: (X)

CM Vijay paid his tribute to K Bhagyaraj Photograph: (X)

Before his visit, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expressed his grief while announcing that state honours, which will be held during his final journey in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Tamil cinema. In a post shared on X, Vijay wrote, "In tribute to Thiru K Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honours will be accorded to his final journey."

Superstar Rajinikanth was also seen visiting the residence to pay his emotional final respects to his longtime friend Bhagyaraj and mourn the death of the veteran filmmaker.

He also posted an emotional note on his official X handle, writting that the actor's death has brought him immense sorrow and grief.

“For fifty years, in the Tamil film world, through his extraordinary talent and creativity, he has given many successful films and earned an indelible place in the hearts of Tamil people—our friend Mr Bhagyaraj. His sudden passing causes me immense sorrow and shock. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find peace,” the Jailar actor wrote.

Other celebrities who paid their tribute

Several other celebrities and renowned public figures have also paid tribute. Megastar Chiranjeevi posted a heartfelt note on his social media. Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan shared an Instagram story in which she recalled her last meeting with the late filmmaker, when they shared a meal at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding.