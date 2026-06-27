/K Bhagyaraj’s last public appearance was at Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding; interacted with Chiranjeevi

Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 on June 27, leaving the Tamil film industry and his fans in sudden shock. As tributes continue to pour in, videos from his last public appearances have resurfaced online.

Just two days before his passing, Bhagyaraj attended the wedding of actress-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter, Avantika. He was seen warmly interacting with celebrities and blessing the newlyweds.

K Bhagyaraj last appeared at Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding

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On June 27, legendary Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai following a fatal heart attack. As the industry mourns his loss, social media has been flooded with videos of the director from June 25 (Thursday), when he attended the much-talked-about wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter, Avantika.

One such video shows Bhagyaraj warmly greeting Chiranjeevi. The two smiled and shook hands, interacting for a few seconds inside the event. Just like every other attendee, the director is also seen in the ivory-beige traditional outfit, featuring a shirt and mundu (lungi).

Celebrities and politicians pay their tribute

Soon after the news began circulating on social media, several celebrities and politicians came forward to offer their condolences. Superstar Chiranjeevi took to X and shared an emotional note for Bhagyaraj. The post read, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush's wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable."

He further added, "A brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenplay writer, and fine actor, his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Poornima ji, Shanthanu and the entire family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will be deeply missed."

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay also expressed his grief and announced that state honours will be held during his final journey in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Tamil cinema. Politician Vijay wrote, "In tribute to Thiru K Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honours will be accorded to his final journey."

About K Bhagyaraj

K. Bhagyaraj was one of the legendary Indian filmmakers of Tamil cinema. He gave numerous groundbreaking Tamil classics, which include Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.