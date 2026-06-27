/Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73; tributes pour in

Renowned Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has died at the age of 73 in Chennai on Saturday. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Known for making films such as Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Bhagyaraj was found unconscious before being rushed to Apollo Hospitals. Doctors later declared him dead, and the Tamil film industry mourned the loss of the filmmaker.

He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. It is more shocking for his fans because recently, he attended the wedding celebrations of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter in Goa.

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About K Bhagyaraj

He was born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. Bhagyaraj began his film career as a junior artist in 16 Vayathinile (1977), and then worked as an assistant director and dialogue writer before stepping into filmmaking himself.

His journey as director began with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, and has given films such as Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, Darling Darling Darling, Enga Chinna Rasa, Oru Kai Osai, Dhavani Kanavugal and Sundara Kandam.

The filmmaker has had a career spanning nearly five decades.

Alongside Tamil cinema, he also directed the Hindi film Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi and Anupam Kher.

Tamil industry and fans pay tribute

Actor Raghava Lawrence paid tribute on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Director Bakyaraj Sir. His contribution to cinema is unforgettable, and his work has inspired generations. This is a great loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Meanwhile, actor Kasthuri wrote, "King of Screenplay K.Bhagyaraj passed away due to sudden heart attack. Totally unexpected. biggest shock. Just few days ago we saw him grieving for Bharatiraja avl, now he himself is gone. Horrible back to back losses for Indian Cinema and tamil film industry."