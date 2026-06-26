/Mahesh Babu calls Satyadev Kancharana's Rao Bahadur, ‘a film that gets under your skin’

Following the enthralling first glimpse of Mahesh Babu Presents: Rao Bahadur, helmed by Venkatesh Maha, the creators released its teaser, solidifying its status as one of the most distinctive and fascinating upcoming ventures.

With the rising enthusiasm for the film, the creators have now showcased how promising the storyline of the actor Satyadev Kancharana's film is that gets under your skin’ is and it promises to entertain the masses on another level as it is set to release on July 3.

Mahesh Babu, took to his social media handle to state:

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“RAO BAHADUR...It isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!!! Strange, beautiful & intensely dramatic. @mahaisnotanoun builds a stunning world... @ActorSatyaDev takes over that world like only he can!!! @DeepaThomasss shines with a beautifully nuanced performance... The terrific cast and outstanding technical team supported the film brilliantly!!! Extremely proud of the entire team... Can't wait for you all to witness #RaoBahadur and his madness on the big screens from July 3rd!!!”

What is Rao Bahadur about?

Filled with fears, misconceptions, illusions, and unparalleled amusement, the film guarantees a genuinely unique film experience. The preview suggests a realm that Telugu cinema has never experienced before and is bound to generate excitement among viewers. Satya Dev is portrayed undergoing an extraordinary change, while the overall aesthetic of the movie appears enchanting, magnificent, and visually captivating.

Following an unconventional first glimpse, the film’s first single O Sundari turned into a chartbuster, admired for its melodious composition and elegant presentation. The romantic track, featuring Satya Dev and Deepa Thomas, beautifully captures a bygone era, adding to the film’s appeal with its period setting and visual richness.

Rao Bahadur blends psychological drama with the fading echoes of an aristocratic past. Venkatesh Maha, who handles writing, direction, and editing, seems to be shaping a story that is deeply rooted in local sensibilities while carrying universal emotional resonance.

The film is backed by a strong technical team, with Kartik Parmar handling cinematography, Smaran Sai composing the music, and Rohan Singh crafting the film’s distinctive production design.