/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay skips Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding as Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna attend

Khushbu Sundar and director Sundar C celebrated their daughter's wedding in a lavish ceremony attended by several prominent names from the South Indian film industry. Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Trisha Krishnan, and other celebrities were among those who attended the celebrations, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's absence became a talking point among fans.

Star-studded celebration at Khushbu Sundar's wedding; Where was Vijay?

Several clips from the wedding event have gone viral, in which one of them shows Trisha sitting in the front row and talking to Chiranjeevi and his wife. It looked like CM Vijay had skipped the celebrations. Other celebrities who were spotted at the wedding were Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha Konidela, Nagarjuna and his wife, former actor Amala Akkineni and Venkatesh and his wife, Neeraja Daggubati.

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In addition, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also attended the wedding. Later, all could be seen catching up and posing for pictures together.

For the unversed, the wedding of Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C.

The marriage ceremony took place at a destination resort in Goa, which was attended by several high-profile names across the South Indian film industries. Khushbu had invited Vijay to the wedding, apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

While Vijay, who had skipped the wedding, instead attended the Start Run Stop Drugs anti-drug awareness run on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Minister Aadhav Arjuna also revealed that Vijay woke up at 5 am and arrived at 6:15 am and later ran 3 km with participants. Later,Vijay also posed for pictures with participants after the run.

All about Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu Sundar is one of the renowned actresses who have worked in films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema. She is married to Sundar C, who is a successful filmmaker, actor and producer. Starting as a child artist in Hindi films (such as The Burning Train in 1980), she went on to become one of the leading superstars of South Indian cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. She is an active politician and serves as a National Executive Committee Member for the Bharatiya Janata Party.