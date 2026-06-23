/Trisha's sweet birthday post for Vijay and her tender gaze amid breakup buzz: 'Person who makes it all worth it'

Tamil superstar and newly formed CM of Tamil Nadu Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 22. However, as everyone was waiting for that one birthday wish, which has finally arrived, it’s from no one else but actress Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be romantically involved with the CM.

The special wish that everyone was waiting for arrived a day later, when breakup rumours had already started buzzing. But now with the pictures, it’s safe to say that everything is fine.

Trisha Krishnan wishes Vijay on his birthday, shares pic with five cakes

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A day after celebrating the birthday, the actress shared a special wish for Vijay, as she called him the person who makes it all worth it. Over the years, Trisha's posts for Vijay have become a ritual. Every year, she shares posts for him, sharing their pictures and moments together.

In the picture that says it all, the actress is sweetly gazing at Vijay, who is smiling and

looking at the cakes.

Sharing the picture, she wrote,''“To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD 💗🧿 00.00✨”

The picture, which was taken at sharp 12 as was written by the actress in the caption, showed the actress sweetly gazing at Vijay, who is looking at the cakes put on the kitchen counter.

Soon after the picture was shared, it quickly became the talk of social media, where netizens began chatting.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's breakup rumours

Trisha's latest post has silenced the rumours that started after her absence of a post, which she didn't share the entire day. This led many to believe that things were not well between Vijay and Trisha and that they had eventually chosen to part ways. But all of this was just rumours, as the actress put the rumours to rest with a picture that left everyone smiling.