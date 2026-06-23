/Vijay ends assembly speech in his signature heroic style; Fans say It's straight out of a mass film

Ever since winning the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections to become Chief Minister of the state, Vijay has for some reason always been on top of trends. While the superstar has left acting for his political career, cinema and his legacy will never leave him.

Today, the internet is talking about Vijay's last moment in his speech when he did his hand-slashing gesture, leaving his fans going gaga over him.

Watch: Vijay ends his Assembly speech with cinematic gesture.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Assembly speech went viral after he ended it with his signature style, drawing huge applause from members.



As the actor wrapped up his speech, Vijay hit back at critics. He sought permission from the Speaker before he ended his speech, during which he took a jibe at people who are saying that he became the CM purely because of his cinema background and are calling his TVK an actor's party.

As he urged the people in the Assembly to unite for the people and their welfare, the actor-turned-politician said, ‘’Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become chief minister. In their own language, I would say that is just a reel. When we were functioning as a fan club, we stood by the people.”

Vijay added how he built his acting career from scratch and his way to the success is only hard work. "The reason for it is the love and care of the people of Tamil Nadu behind this Vijay's hard work and rise," the CM noted.

Vijay also noted tha his biggest blessings is the millions of people, who view him as a family. "For that, I would like to convey my gratitude once again to God and to Tamils, who are equal to the Almighty," the CM said.

But the highlight of the day came when the actor did his famous hand gesture, prompting huge applause and cheers from members present.

One user wrote,'Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay brought a touch of cinema to the Assembly today!''