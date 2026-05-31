Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani passed away on Saturday at the age of 89, and the Tamil film industry came together to pay tribute to her and support the grieving actor. Among the high-profile celebrities who were spotted at Ajith's residence in Chennai to offer condolences were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan.

CM Vijay and Trisha visit Ajith

Several videos from Ajith's home has been circulating online, showcasing CM Vijay arriving at the actor's residence amid heavy security. The footage from the visit showcased a touching moment as the two greeted each other with a warm hug before going inside. Trisha was also seen in the video alongside Vijay, wearing a black salwar suit.

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Did Trisha and CM Vijay arrive together?

The visit has reignited the speculation surrounding Trisha and CM Vijay as many believe the duo had arrived together at Ajith's residence. However, several reports suggest otherwise.

While both of them visited his home around the same time, some clips appeared to show them reaching the residence in different vehicles.

Ajith's family shares statement

According to reports, Ajith returned to Chennai from abroad shortly after learning of his mother's demise. His mother had reportedly been dealing with age-related health complications in recent years.

Later on Saturday, Ajith's brother, Anil Kumar, released an official statement on behalf of the family, which read, "Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years."

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The family confirmed about the funeral ceremonies, saying, "Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honouring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life."

About CM Vijay and Ajith's professional and personal bond

The two have a long history in Tamil cinema and appeared together in the 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile. While fans often drew comparisons between the duo, the stars have consistently spoken respectfully about one another. As per reports, Ajith had personally congratulated Vijay following his electoral victory in Tamil Nadu.