/Trisha shares cryptic message after Vijay's swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Trisha Krishnan grabbed headlines after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, who officially took his oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, i.e., on May 10 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Post the ceremony, the actress has shared her first social media post.

Trisha Krishnan's first post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, Trisha Krishnan wrote in the caption, "The love is always louder. Thank you to my favourite go-to people." This cryptic line of the actress has sparked reaction from netizens amid the ongoing dating rumours with the actor-turned-politician.

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