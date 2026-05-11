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Trisha shares cryptic message after Vijay's swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 11, 2026, 12:54 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 12:54 IST
Trisha shares cryptic message after Vijay's swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

After Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Trisha Krishnan has shared her first post amid dating rumours. Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10.

Trisha Krishnan grabbed headlines after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, who officially took his oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, i.e., on May 10 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Post the ceremony, the actress has shared her first social media post.

Trisha Krishnan's first post after Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, Trisha Krishnan wrote in the caption, "The love is always louder. Thank you to my favourite go-to people." This cryptic line of the actress has sparked reaction from netizens amid the ongoing dating rumours with the actor-turned-politician.

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Many took to the comment section and gave their views as well, and one user wrote, "Always shine bright! Because now is your time!" Another user wrote, "Long live Trisha Ammayar."

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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