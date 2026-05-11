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Trisha Krishnan gets emotional during C Joseph Vijay’s first speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; video goes viral

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 11, 2026, 12:09 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 12:09 IST
Trisha Krishnan gets emotional during C Joseph Vijay’s first speech as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister; video goes viral

Trisha Krishnan gets emotional during CM Vijay’s first speech

Story highlights

Several clips of Trisha Krishnan attending Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony went viral on social media. In one of those videos, she can be seen visibly emotional while listening to the new CM's speech.

Actress Trisha Krishnan has been trending since C Joseph Vijay created history in the latest Assembly elections. On Sunday, the actor-turned-politician delivered his first speech as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and netizens can't stop talking about Trisha's reaction during the swearing-in ceremony held in Chennai.

Trisha appeared visibly emotional

The actress attended the ceremony at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium along with her mother, Uma Krishnan. She was seen dressed in a blue silk saree with traditional jewellery and a jasmine-adorned bun.

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While, she was seen smiling throughout the event, the actress appeared visibly emotional during Vijay’s inaugural address as Chief Minister. Several videos showing her teary-eyed while listening to the speech went viral.

Additionally, clips of Trisha’s warm interaction with Vijay’s mother during the ceremony also gained traction online.

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Trisha speaks about Vijay

Before the event began, Trisha briefly interacted with reporters outside the venue. When told it was a "big day for Tamil Nadu," she responded, "Yes, thank you, thank you. Looking forward."

Vijay's first address as TN CM

Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in the state following the election results. In his first address as Chief Minister, Vijay said, "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice."

"I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," he added.

Another part of Vijay’s speech that drew attention was when he spoke about his journey. "An assistant director’s son has now become a chief minister. I know poverty and hunger, I didn’t come from a royal family. I faced a lot of hardships, many people humiliated me. I’m like your son, your brother. You have given me a place in your heart, accepted me," he said.

Trisha-Vijay films

The two have worked together in multiple Tamil films over the years, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo. Rumours about Vijay and Trisha’s relationship have intensified in recent months.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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