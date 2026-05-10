/Why ‘Appadi Podu’ is back in focus after 22 years: Fans revisit Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s first collaboration

Remember the song “Appadi Podu”, which is once again popping up on everyone's screen on social media. More than two decades after its release, the track is sending the fans into nostalgia for its energetic and unforgettable beats. This time, the feels and reasons for the song to go viral are something different. The song features Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, marking their first collaboration together.

Why is the “Appadi Podu” song going viral in 2026?

Vijay officially took an oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium today, i.e., on Sunday, May 10. Several political leaders, celebrities, and supporters showed up to witness the historic moment.

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The song from Ghilli has returned to the spotlight following Vijay’s rise in politics and becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. It is also believed that Vijay marked a major victory on the occasion of the actress's birthday. Several fan pages are reviving the energetic dance number and first collaboration of Vijay with Trisha Krishnan with Instagram reels, edits, and political videos.

The iconic track is sung by Anuradha Sriram, KK, and composed by Vidyasagar. It is one of the legendary, high-energy Tamil dance anthems, with Vijay and Trisha Krishnan delivering electric choreography. Over the years, the track has remained a cult classic at weddings, college events, and festival playlists.

First collaboration of Vijay-Trisha Krishnan

Ghilli marked the first on-screen collaboration between Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. One of the blockbuster films introduced a fresh pairing that later became one of Tamil cinema’s most loved duos in the film industry. Released in 2004, Vijay and Trisha's esteemed performance helped the movie gain critical acclaim in the early 2000s.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in Ghilli Photograph: (X)

Vijay-Trisha Krishnan dating rumours

Vijay and Krishnan's dating rumours have been making headlines for quite a few years. However, the two have never confirmed the news. Both actors have been featured in several movies like Leo, GOAT, Kuruvi and others.

The buzz elevated after Sangeetha Sornalingam filed an infidelity case against the actor-turned politician. In her divorce petition, she alleged that Vijay had an "adulterous relationship" with a female actor. The statement did not mention any specific name of the actress. Amid the divorce case, their public appearances together at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son on March 5, 2026, fuelled the speculation of their real-life connection.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at a reception ceremony Photograph: (X)