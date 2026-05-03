/Trisha Krishnan birthday special: Leo, Thug Life, Ghilli- 6 must-watch movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Trisha Krishnan is one of the prominent figures in the South Indian film industry, having built a career marked by versatility and remarkable on-screen charm. On her 42nd birthday, take a look at this list of her best movies.
Trisha Krishnan is an Indian actress known for her work primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She began her journey by winning a beauty pageant before stepping into the film industry. Delivering esteemed performances, the actress has garnered immense popularity and solidified her status as a leading star. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her best movies available on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix
The film revolves around Vijay and Trisha as a couple who live in Himachal Pradesh along with their son. Things take a traumatic turn when Parthiban (Vijay) gets in the way of a drug cartel.
Where to watch: Netflix
Trisha plays Indhrani in the Tamil gangster action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam alongside Kamal Haasan as gang leader Sakthivel. The narrative follows Sakthivel, an ageing Delhi gangster, who is seeking redemption and revenge after being betrayed by his brother and adopted son, Amaran (Silambarasan TR).
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Priyadarshan-directed political satire follows Sachin Tichkule (Akshay Kumar), a struggling and honest road contractor in Satara. He battles corruption and a chaotic relationship with the new municipal commissioner named Gehna Ganpule (Trisha Krishnan), who is his ex-girlfriend.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Trisha, alongside Vijay, features in the action sport film as Dhanaklakshmi and Saravanvelu, respectively. It centres on a state-level Kabaddi player who rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi (Prakash Raj), a ruthless gang leader wanting to marry her by force.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Sobhan's action romance genre, Trisha Krishnan as Sailaja Ranga Ra shares the screen with Prabhas as Venkat. The narrative follows their love story, which includes a tragedy when Shailaja's father disapproves of their relationship. He decides to marry her off to Bhadranna, a ruthless landlord who is obsessed with her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Krishnan plays the role of Ilaya Piratti Kundavai. The portrayal depicts her as a shrewd, intelligent, and influential Chola princess. The story follows a spy named Vanthiyathevan who discovers a conspiracy to replace the ruling Chola king, Sundara Chola, and his rightful heirs.