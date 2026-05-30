/Vivegam star Ajith Kumar's mother dies at 85; Kamal Haasan pays tribute

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away at the age of 85. The Tamil actor and professional racer's mother took her last breath in Chennai at the actor's residence. As the news surfaced on social media, superstar Kamal Haasan came forward to offer his condolences.

Ajith Kumar's mother dies at 85

As per multiple reports, Ajith Kumar's mother died at 85 at the actor’s residence in Palavakkam, Chennai. It is said that the final rites of the actor's mother are set to take place in the same city. Several other reports also claimed that Mani passed away at a private hospital due to health reasons.

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Reportedly, the sudden demise occurred while the actor was away from his home in Dubai and was travelling back to his hometown. Kumar had also suffered a personal loss two years ago when his father passed away at the same age due to health-related issues.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid Middle East crisis

Celebrities and politicians pay their tribute

Soon after the news began circulating on social media, several celebrities and politicians came forward to stand by the actor in his grief and offer their condolences. Kamal Haasan took to X and wrote a heartfelt note. The post read, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs Moghini Mani."

He further jotted, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother."

DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also offered condolences on social media. He wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs Mohini Mani, mother of my dear brother Mr Ajithkumar. I have no words to console Mr Ajithkumar, who must be withering in grief at the loss of the mother who gave him life and took joy in watching him reach great heights."

His post further read, "May the beautiful moments spent with his mother stand as support for him to recover from this sorrow. My deepest condolences and comfort to Mr Ajithkumar and his family."

About Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is an Indian actor who primarily works in Tamil cinema. Besides delivering standout performances in multiple projects like Good Bad Ugly, Vivegam and many more, he is also a professional motorsports racer and represents India at a global level.