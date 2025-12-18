Ajith Kumar to star in a racing film? Director AL Vijay reveals

Veteran actor Ajith Kumar works predominantly in Tamil cinema. Apart from his acting career, he is also an occasional racing driver and has participated in the MRF Racing series. The star might soon be seen in a racing film. Director AL Vijay reportedly confirmed that a special project based on the actor's racing journey is in the works. Let's delve into it to know more.

What did director AL Vijay say about Ajith's upcoming project?

Speaking to Motor Vikatan, director AL Vijay said, "As soon as I came on board, Ajith sir said, 'Welcome to the world.' The director also said that the world of racing is a do-or-die situation. He added, “Ajith sir told me you need to come out alive at the end of the race."

He further added, "After seeing him live in action, the respect I have towards him increased. And Ajith Sir is giving so much into the sport. He is going to be a motorsport icon in India. Ajith sir is a trendsetter." Talking about his humility, he added, "I saw him picking papers and putting them in the dustbin... such is his humility."

Ajith was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, both released in 2024.

Ajith Kumar's racing career

Apart from his acting career, Ajith is also an occasional racing driver and has competed in circuits around India in places such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi. He is one of the very few Indians to race in the international arena and in FIA championships. He has also been abroad for various races, including in Germany and Malaysia. He drove in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships. He raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship along with two other Indians, Armaan Ebrahim and Parthiva Sureshwaren.

Ajith Kumar debuted with his own newly formed team, Ajith Kumar Racing, in the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category. This also marks his return to racing after a 15-year gap, and he reportedly shed 25 kilograms in preparation for the race.