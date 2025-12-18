/D4vd case: Did the singer own an incinerator at his rented Hollywood home? Here's what we know

Ever since D4vd's name has been involved in the death investigation of teen Celeste Rivas, several twists and turns have surfaced. After months of investigation, the singer recently has been identified as a suspect. In the midst of this, a new report has emerged that D4vd reportedly had an incinerator at his rented Hollywood home. Let's delve in more depth to know more details.

Did D4vd own an incinerator? Private Investigator reveals key detail

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who has been investigating this ongoing case for quite some time, came up with a detail and shared it on the social media platform, i.e., X. He shared a photo of an unopened box and a photo of the product from advertising material used by the company.

Apart from the photos, he wrote, "Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator, advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees. Human cremations are typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees. An incinerator is not legal to use within city limits and serves no legitimate purpose at a residential property in the Hollywood Hills."

"Some will argue that this item was intended as a prop for a video. If that were the case, it raises several obvious questions. Why would a 55-pound burn cage be delivered to a private residence instead of directly to a prop designer or production house? Why would it be ordered before departing on an extended world tour? And why was it never used in any video production? It is also important to note that there were additional items present that could be used in conjunction with the burn cage.

“To be very clear, this burn cage was not used. It was still new and in the box. However, given that Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s remains were ultimately found in the Tesla frunk, the presence of an incinerator at the same residence associated with that vehicle necessarily raises questions about intent. The burn cage was not taken during the search warrant, and because it was not used, it appears it’s not of importance to any possible criminal investigation. But we think it’s important context, even if not criminal. The burn cage and other related items were delivered to the residence under a false name, although the deliveries were accepted at the property. Attached is a photograph of the actual Burn Cage incinerator as found at the residence, along with an image from Dr. Burn’s advertising materials for the product,” Steve Fischer concluded.

Soon after the post was shared, it led to discussion among netizens in the comment section. One user wrote, "I'm interested in who bought the burn cage. Was it him or someone else because he left? She was also left in the trunk. Was someone else supposed to do something with her when he was gone? Or am I getting the facts messed up? I'm assuming." Another user wrote, "We will go into 2026 without an indictment; that is crazy." 'Stuff like this is why I feel the case is not getting solved! SMH, let those people do their job and STOP all the hearsay and misinformation!"

What is the latest update about the D4vd case?

According to a TMZ report, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, who is overlooking the case, reportedly exited the grand jury room and confronted attorney Evan Jenness in the hallway of the courthouse. Jennese, who represents the witness, and Robert Morgenroth, D4vd's music manager, who had previously testified in connection to the death investigation. Moreover, Silverman informed Jenness that she would request a judge to issue a “body attachment”, which is a legal order to detain and force a witness to testify. The witness, whose identity remains undisclosed, had not shown up.