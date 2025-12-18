/Shilpa Shetty launches new restaurant a day after Mumbai Police files FIR against her and husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra may have been accused of a Rs 60 crore fraud case, but that’s not stopping her from expanding her restaurant business.

On Thursday, the Bollywood actor announced the opening date of her new South Indian restaurant, Ammakai, which is set to launch at the same Bandra location where her popular restaurant chain Bastian had opened its first outlet.

Bastian has been relocated to Juhu and rebranded as Bastian Beach Club, while Ammakai will take its place in Bandra, where the popular eatery was previously located.

On Thursday, Shilpa shared a video announcing Ammakai’s grand opening on December 19 (Friday) and revealed that it took a year of planning for the restaurant to finally open its doors.

In the video, she said, “This is going to be worth the wait. It’s an ode to my roots and comfort food that reminds me of home. The restaurant will also have all the Bastian favourites.” In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “The doors are ready to open, the kitchen is buzzing, and Amma has officially said YES. Yes, we are ready, shetty, go!! We’re finally opening on 19th December, from 11 AM to 1 AM. Walk right in, no reservations.(sic)"

Shilpa and Raj Kundra deny fraud accusations

The announcement of a new restaurant comes a day after Mumbai police registered an FIR against Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra, a Rs 60 crore fraud case.

Earlier, businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd, filed a fraud complaint against the couple, accusing them of duping him in a loan-cum-investment deal worth Rs 60 crore. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday, based on Deepak’s complaint.

According to a statement issued by Deepak’s lawyer, the EOW found evidence against Shilpa and Raj Kundra that warranted the charges levelled against them.