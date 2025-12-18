/K-pop girl group Apink member Yoon Bomi to soon tie knot with producer Rado? Here's the truth

South Korean singer and actress Yoon Bomi, who is also a member of K-pop girl group Apink, is all set to say her ‘I do’ with producer Rado. Reports suggest that the idol has shared a letter to her fans hinting at starting her forever life after nine years of dating. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Yoon Bomi and Rado to get married soon? Netizens' reaction

According to a report by Chosun Biz, Yoom Bomi announced the news through a handwritten letter on Apink's official fan cafe and wrote, "After my teens and 20s, I have suddenly become 33-year-old Yoom Bomi, and I have decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has long shared everyday life by my side, celebrating with me in happy times and supporting me when I'm shaken."

She continued, "As I have done until now, I will not lose my sense of responsibility in my place going forward, and I will live more firmly. As Apink and as Yoon Bomi, I will repay Panda with better activities in the future."

The agencies representing Yoon Bomi and Rado also issued an official statement that day: "They will tie the knot in May next year with this precious relationship. Please give them warm support as they open a new chapter in their lives. For the unversed, Yoon Bomi and Rado's relationship reportedly began while working on Apink's third full-length album in 2016. The duo dated for nine years.

Soon after the news of their wedding spread, netizens took to social media platforms to bless them. One user wrote, "APINK's Yoon Bomi and producer Rado will be getting married after 9 years of dating. Yoon Bomi personally relayed the message through a handwritten letter to fans. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will be getting married next year. Congratulations." Another user wrote, "Our girl is getting married. I cannot believe that. Where is the time going...congratulations."

All about Yoon Bomi and Rado

Yoon Bomi is best known as a member of the South Korean girl group Apink. She made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2012 television series Reply 1997. She has also been part of several other shows, including Farming Academy, Because This Is My First Life, Please Don't Date Him, and Queen of Tears, among others.

Apart from her music and acting career, she has also been part of hosting activities. Yoon was an MC on the variety show Weekly Idol from July 17, 2013, to July 8, 2015. In late 2013, she appeared in K-Hunter's Marry Me music video and was featured in hip-hop group MIB's song Let's Talk About You.