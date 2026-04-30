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Ajith Kumar birthday special: Vivegam to Good Bad Ugly— Top 5 movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 21:57 IST

Ajith Kumar turns 55 on May 1. He is considered one of the biggest stars in the film industry, who has showcased his versatility and charismatic on-screen persona in several projects over the decades and built a shining career.

5 best movies of Ajith Kumar
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5 best movies of Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is one of Kollywood’s leading actors. He is known for his massive, loyal fan base, which he built through his prolific work, and a wide range of compelling roles he showcased over many years. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at a few of his must-watch movies.

Vivegam
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Vivegam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

In the action thriller, Ajith Kumar plays the role of Ajay Kumar, a high-skilled, rogue counter-terrorist agent. AK decides to make a plan to stop a nuclear threat while facing betrayal from his close friend Aryan (Vivek Oberoi) and protecting his wife, Yazhini (Kajal Aggarwal).

Good Bad Ugly
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Good Bad Ugly

Where to watch: Netflix

The massively successful movie features Kumar as AK, a reformed and dreaded gangster who returns to violence after 18 years in prison when his son is falsely imprisoned and kidnapped by rivals.

Mankatha
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Mankatha

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kumar plays the role of Vinayak Mahadevan, an inspector who gets suspended after he lets a smuggler escape. He then meets a group of men who plan to whisk away 500 crore belonging to a gangster. Mahadevan makes a deal with them to help for a share in the loot.

Vaali
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Vaali

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the 1999 thriller romance, the actor is seen in the role of Shiva, also known as Deva. The portrayal depicts him as a man with a hearing and speech impairment. He secretly loves his twin brother's wife, Priya, and tries his best to separate the two, to the extent of following them on their honeymoon.

Dheena
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Dheena

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In this Tamil action-drama, Ajith Kumar portrays a gangster named Dheenadhayalan, who works for his adopted brother, Adhikesavan (Suresh Gopi). A tragic misunderstanding leads to the death of their sister, Shanthi, causing a deep rift between Dheena and Adhikesavan.

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