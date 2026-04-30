/Ajith Kumar birthday special: Vivegam to Good Bad Ugly— Top 5 movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Ajith Kumar turns 55 on May 1. He is considered one of the biggest stars in the film industry, who has showcased his versatility and charismatic on-screen persona in several projects over the decades and built a shining career.
Ajith Kumar is one of Kollywood’s leading actors. He is known for his massive, loyal fan base, which he built through his prolific work, and a wide range of compelling roles he showcased over many years. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at a few of his must-watch movies.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
In the action thriller, Ajith Kumar plays the role of Ajay Kumar, a high-skilled, rogue counter-terrorist agent. AK decides to make a plan to stop a nuclear threat while facing betrayal from his close friend Aryan (Vivek Oberoi) and protecting his wife, Yazhini (Kajal Aggarwal).
Where to watch: Netflix
The massively successful movie features Kumar as AK, a reformed and dreaded gangster who returns to violence after 18 years in prison when his son is falsely imprisoned and kidnapped by rivals.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kumar plays the role of Vinayak Mahadevan, an inspector who gets suspended after he lets a smuggler escape. He then meets a group of men who plan to whisk away 500 crore belonging to a gangster. Mahadevan makes a deal with them to help for a share in the loot.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the 1999 thriller romance, the actor is seen in the role of Shiva, also known as Deva. The portrayal depicts him as a man with a hearing and speech impairment. He secretly loves his twin brother's wife, Priya, and tries his best to separate the two, to the extent of following them on their honeymoon.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In this Tamil action-drama, Ajith Kumar portrays a gangster named Dheenadhayalan, who works for his adopted brother, Adhikesavan (Suresh Gopi). A tragic misunderstanding leads to the death of their sister, Shanthi, causing a deep rift between Dheena and Adhikesavan.