/From Ajith Kumar to Esha Gupta: Indian celebrities stranded in Dubai, Saudi Arabia amid US–Israel attack on Iran

Due to tensions in the Middle East, Air travel has also been impacted, causing several Indian actors to get stuck. Scroll to check the list:
Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East following the Israel and US attack on Iran. During the strike, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died. Since the attack began, major disruptions have been reported as Iran launched strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, as well as on Israeli and US bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Bahrain. Due to the escalating tensions, several flights have been delayed, leading to widespread travel disruptions.
Due to the tensions, several Indian actors, including Ajith Kumar and Esha Gupta, have been stranded in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Scroll down to check the full list.
Actor Esha Gupta is currently in Abu Dhabi. However, the actress reassured fans that she's safe amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran.
Sharing a note on Instagram, the actress wrote, “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception,” Esha wrote.
Ajith Kumar, who has been spending most of his time in Saudi Arabia and Dubai due to his racing event, had to return from the airport in Dubai as the geopolitical situation escalated, as shared by his manager. As of now, it has been confirmed that the actor is in Dubai and is safe.
Due to widespread flight cancellations, actor Sonal Chauhan is stranded in Dubai. Sharing a message on Instagram, the actress assured her fans and friends that she's find.
"To everyone messaging me and checking up on me – Thank you and I'm sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot. I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There's nothing to panic about. (sic)" the Jannat actress wrote.
Actor Vishnu Manchu, known for Kannappa, is in Dubai where he was visiting his family. The actor has shared a video on his social media showcasing the streaks of light across the sky, which is said to be missile interceptions.
"In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof," the actor wrote.