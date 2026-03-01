/From Ajith Kumar to Esha Gupta: Indian celebrities stranded in Dubai, Saudi Arabia amid US–Israel attack on Iran

Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East following the Israel and US attack on Iran. During the strike, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died. Since the attack began, major disruptions have been reported as Iran launched strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, as well as on Israeli and US bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Bahrain. Due to the escalating tensions, several flights have been delayed, leading to widespread travel disruptions.

Due to the tensions, several Indian actors, including Ajith Kumar and Esha Gupta, have been stranded in Dubai and Saudi Arabia. Scroll down to check the full list.

