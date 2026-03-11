/Ajith Kumar returns to India safely after being stuck in Dubai amid Middle East crises



Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is back in India after being stranded in Dubai due to tensions in the Middle East that began after Israel and the United States attacked Iran. After being stuck in Dubai for weeks, the actor has safely returned to Chennai.

Ajith arrived in Chennai, reportedly on March 10. Although his team has not released any statement, a video of him arriving at Chennai airport has gone viral on social media.

A video of Ajith has surfaced on his fan page on X, confirming his return to India.

In the clip, the Good Bad Ugly actor was seen arriving at Chennai International Airport.

The actor is seen in a rush as he can be seen loading his luggage into the car. However, he did not address the paparazzi and fans surrounding him.

His safe return to the country has come as a relief to his millions of fans, who had been concerned about him.

As the tensions grew in the Middle East, Kumar was among several Indian celebrities, who were stuck in Dubai. On March 1, the actor's manager confirmed that the star is safe but stuck in Dubai as he was not able to return to his homeland after all flights were suspended.

According to Deccan Herald, he was set to return to India on Feb 28, but due to sudden tensions, he got stuck in Dubai.

Ajith's manager has told Zoom that the actor had to return from the airport due to sudden cancellations of flights.

Giving an update, the manager said,"He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai."

No official statement has been shared by the actor or his team yet.

Apart from his acting career in India, the actor has been focusing a lot on his racing. Due to this, he has been spending a lot of time in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where he has been training for his next racing event.