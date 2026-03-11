/Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ‘safe and sound’ despite war injuries, says President Pezeshkian's son

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is “safe and sound” despite injuries sustained during the ongoing war, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said on Wednesday (Mar 11). The remarks come amid widespread speculation about the health and whereabouts of the 56-year-old cleric, who has largely stayed out of public view since being named Iran’s leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israel strikes. Reports suggest that Mojtaba's

How was Mojtaba Khamenei injured?

Reports have suggested Mojtaba may have been wounded during the conflict, though details remain unclear, and Iranian authorities have released little information about his condition. In a Telegram post, Yousef Pezeshkian, who is also a government adviser, said, “I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound.” Previously, Iranian state television had called Khamenei a "wounded veteran of the Ramadan war" but didn't specify his injury.

According to a New York Times report citing three unnamed Iranian officials, Khamenei "had suffered injuries, including to his legs, but that he was alert and sheltering at a highly secure location with limited communication".

Mojtaba was chosen by Iran’s Assembly of Experts as the country’s new Supreme Leader earlier this month, marking the first time the position has passed from father to son in the Islamic Republic’s history. His appointment comes as Iran remains locked in a widening conflict with the United States and Israel, with strikes continuing across the region.