/'No matter where he hides': Israeli Defence Minister threatens to 'assassinate' any successor to Iran's Khamenei

Published: Mar 04, 2026, 14:28 IST | Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 14:38 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, Inset: Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his rumoured successor. Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Israel has issued a chilling warning after reports that Iran may soon name a new supreme leader. Defence Minister Israel Katz said any successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would become a “certain target for assassination.”

Who is the likely successor? Scroll down to read more.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday (Mar 4) threatened to assassinate ant Iranian leader that may be picked to succeed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran. Katz's threat comes amid reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected to assume the leadership left vacant after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination.

Also read | Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran elects new Supreme Leader to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Report

What did Israel Katz say?

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Minister warned that any leader "appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people" will be assassinated. He said that any potential leader will find themselves “an unequivocal target for elimination. It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides.”

Also read | Is Trump betting on armed militia to end war, overthrow Iran regime? All we know

"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation 'Lion's Roar',” he said.

Who will be Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor?

According to an Iran International report, citing sources in the know, Iran's Assembly of Experts had elected the 56-year-old cleric to assume the leadership left vacant after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination. His succession, as per the report, was pushed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. "The IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime’s new leader," the outlet reported. There has been no immediate confirmation from Iranian state authorities.

56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-eldest son of the late leader and has for years been viewed by observers as a potential successor, despite holding no formal public office. However, he is believed to have effectively managed much of the Office of the Supreme Leader.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

