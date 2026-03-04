/'No matter where he hides': Israeli Defence Minister threatens to 'assassinate' any successor to Iran's Khamenei

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday (Mar 4) threatened to assassinate ant Iranian leader that may be picked to succeed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran. Katz's threat comes amid reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected to assume the leadership left vacant after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination.

What did Israel Katz say?

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Minister warned that any leader "appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue and lead the plan to destroy Israel, to threaten the United States and the free world and the countries of the region, and to suppress the Iranian people" will be assassinated. He said that any potential leader will find themselves “an unequivocal target for elimination. It does not matter what his name is or the place where he hides.”

"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation 'Lion's Roar',” he said.

Who will be Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's successor?

According to an Iran International report, citing sources in the know, Iran's Assembly of Experts had elected the 56-year-old cleric to assume the leadership left vacant after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination. His succession, as per the report, was pushed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. "The IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime’s new leader," the outlet reported. There has been no immediate confirmation from Iranian state authorities.