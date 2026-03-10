/Parthiban stirs controversy by labeling Trisha a 'third person' amid Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case

Actor and filmmaker R Parthiban launched a fresh attack on actress Trisha Krishnan on Tuesday in a video shared on social media. A day after he expressed regret over the remarks he made on Trisha, Parthiban accused the star of wrongly suggesting that he had deliberately orchestrated the episode in which her photograph was displayed during a rapid-fire segment at an awards function.

In his latest video, the filmmaker-actor described Trisha’s X post as "third-rate" and referred to her as a "third-party woman".

What had Trisha posted?

On Monday, Trisha had alleged that her name and picture were added to an event's rapid-fire segment at the last minute at the request of an individual, conveyed through his assistant.

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she had said, accusing Parthiban of making an offensive remark but without naming him.

Parthiban was shown Trisha’s photo during an event in Chennai and asked to comment. To which he had said, Kundhavai should stay at home to avoid problems. Trisha played the character Kundhavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan film series which also starred Parthiban.

Parthiban denies Trisha’s allegation

Denying any role in selecting her photograph, Parthiban said the allegation was "100 per cent a lie".

"It's 100 per cent a lie that I deliberately wanted her photo. Never till my death would I accept money and do anything wrong," he said in the video.

He said he made a rhyming remark suggesting "Kundhavai" should be made to sit at home to avoid problems - a line that later sparked the controversy.

Parthiban reiterated that he had already asked the organisers that night not to use that portion of the recording, but a privately recorded clip leaked online the next morning.

