/Meet Sangeetha Sornalingam, who has filed for divorce from actor Vijay on charges of infidelity

On Friday, news broke that popular Tamil star and TVK chief Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce. In her petition she has alleged that her husband had an affair with an actress. Sangeeta and Vijay have been married for 25 years and they share two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

While her husband Vijay has been in the public eye for decades owing to his profession, Sangeeta has maintained relatively a low profile.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha is the daughter of London based businessman Sornalingam.. A Sri Lankan Tamil, she became a fan of Vijay after watching him in the 1996 film Poove Unakkaga. She travelled all the way from London to Chennai just to meet him. She also reportedly wrote many letters to Vijay while studying at the University of London and the two developed a friendship which turned into love. The couple married according to Christian and Hindu rituals on 25 August 1999 in the presence of his fans.

According to reports, Sangeetha is known to be social and is friends with Shalini Ajith Kumar and Aarti Ravi, Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife.

Sangeetha reportedly moved to London a few years back and has been handling her family’s business. She reportedly has assets worth more than Rs 400 crore.

About Vijay and Sangeetha’s children

Vijay and Sangeetha have two children – a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Just like their mother, the children have maintained a low profile and stayed out of public eye mostly.

Sanjay shared the screen with his father in his 2009 film Vettaikaaran, and his daughter shared the screen in the 2016 film Theri.

Jason is all set to debut as a director with Sigma which stars Sundeep Kishan while Divya is reportedly a badminton player. While Sangeeta and Divya continue to stay out of the limelight, Jason will soon debut as a director with Sigma, which stars Sundeep Kishan.

Divya is reportedly a badminton player.

The divorce petition filed by Sangeetha

Sangeetha filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and sought divorce on those grounds.

As per the petition, Sangeeta alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. The petition claimed that in 2021, Sangeetha found that Vijay “was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress.”