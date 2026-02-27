/Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam files for divorce after 27 years, moves Chengalpattu district court

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor and TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) founder Thalapathy Vijay, has reportedly filed for divorce at Chengalpattu Family Court. Neither of them has given any official statement regarding the matter. Further proceedings in the case are awaited. Over the years, their marriage was often seen as one of the most stable relationships in the Tamil film industry.

More details about the divorce of Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam

According to reports, Sangeetha has submitted a divorce petition before the family court in Chengalpattu, which marks the official legal separation between the couple. This move reportedly brings a close relationship after 27 years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, ANI has stated that the main reason for the divorce filing by Sangeetha is she has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an actress. For the unversed, Vijay and Sangeetha tied the knot on August 25, 1999, and two ceremonies were held, as Vijay is a Christian, while Sangeetha is a Hindu. The couple have two children, a son named Sanjay and a daughter named Divya.

Thalapathy Vijay's rise to global stardom

Thalapathy Vijay, also known as Vijay, has mostly worked in Tamil cinema. Born in Madras to film director S.A. Chandrasekhar, he made his debut as a child actor in the 1984 Tamil film Vetri. After playing as a child actor in a few of the films directed by his father, he played his first lead role in the film Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992 at the age of 18.

Vijay continued to play lead roles in several notable films, including Kushi in 2000, Poove Unakkaga in 1996, Love Today in 1997 and Thullatha Manamum Thullum in 1999. In 1998, he was awarded Kalaimaamani by the Government of Tamil Nadu for his role in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai.

In 2004, he starred in the blockbuster action-masala film Ghilli and transformed himself from a romantic hero into an action hero. Vijay acted in several critically and commercially successful films starting from the early 2010s, including Thuppakki, Leo, Beast and The Greatest of All Time.

Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan before full transition for venturing into politics

The Tamil-language political-action thriller, Jana Nayagan, helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

The movie has an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore (approximately $35 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The first look was unveiled in January 2025. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.